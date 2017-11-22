It's Awards Season!

Welcome to our comprehensive lead-in coverage to the IAAF Athletics Awards 2017, which culminate Friday evening with the crowning of the male and female Athletes of the Year.

Dozens of the world's best athletes will descend on Monaco over the next three days to take part in a numerous activities and meet with the international media in the build-up to Friday night's Awards presentation. And we'll be covering it all right here with live updates up until showtime at the seaside Grimaldi Forum on Friday - beginning right now. And remember to check back regularly for updates.