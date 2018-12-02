Latest Awards Week Updates

Awards season is here!


Welcome to Day 1 of our comprehensive lead-in coverage to the IAAF Athletics Awards 2018, which culminate Tuesday evening with the crowning of the male and female Athletes of the Year.

More than 80 of the world's best athletes will descend on Monaco over the course of the next three days to take part in a numerous activities and meet with the international media in the build-up to Tuesday (4) night's Awards presentation. And we'll be covering it all right here with live updates up until showtime at the seaside Grimaldi Forum on Tuesday - beginning right now. And remember to check back regularly for updates.

Live blog - IAAF Athletics Awards 2018

  • Dawn Harper Nelson with the Borlee brothers in Monaco (Giancarlo Colombo)

    02 DEC 2018 Dawn Harper Nelson with the Borlee brothers in Monaco

  • Belgium's Borlee brothers in Monaco ahead of the IAAF Athletics Awards 2018 (Giancarlo Colombo)

    02 DEC 2018 Belgium's Borlee brothers in Monaco ahead of the IAAF Athletics Awards 2018

  • Dawn Harper Nelson ahead of the IAAF Athletics Awards in Monaco (Giancarlo Colombo)

    02 DEC 2018 Dawn Harper Nelson ahead of the IAAF Athletics Awards in Monaco

  • Tianna Bartoletta ahead of the IAAF Athletics Awards 2018 in Monaco (Giancarlo Colombo)

    02 DEC 2018 Tianna Bartoletta ahead of the IAAF Athletics Awards 2018 in Monaco

  • Brianna Williams and her mother Sharon Simpson ahead of the IAAF Athletics Awards 2018 (Giancarlo Colombo)

    02 DEC 2018 Brianna Williams and her mother Sharon Simpson ahead of the IAAF Athletics Awards 2018

  • Valerie Adams in Monaco ahead of the IAAF Athletics Awards 2018 (Giancarlo Colombo)

    02 DEC 2018 Valerie Adams in Monaco ahead of the IAAF Athletics Awards 2018

  • Abderrahman Samba ahead of the IAAF Athletics Awards in Monaco (Giancarlo Colombo)

    02 DEC 2018 Abderrahman Samba ahead of the IAAF Athletics Awards in Monaco

  • Tara Davis in Monaco (Giancarlo Colombo)

    02 DEC 2018 Tara Davis in Monaco

  • IAAF Ambassador Paul Tergat, Coaching Achievement Award winner Anna Botha and IAAF Council member Hamad Kalkaba Malboum (Philippe Fitte)

    26 NOV 2017 IAAF Ambassador Paul Tergat, Coaching Achievement Award winner Anna Botha and IAAF Council member Hamad Kalkaba Malboum

  • Coaching Achievement Award winner Anna Botha congratulated by IAAF Council member Hamad Kalkaba Malboum (Giancarlo Colombo)

    24 NOV 2017 Coaching Achievement Award winner Anna Botha congratulated by IAAF Council member Hamad Kalkaba Malboum

  • Yulimar Rojas and her IAAF Rising Star award (Philippe Fitte)

    24 NOV 2017 Yulimar Rojas and her IAAF Rising Star award

  • Sydney McLaughlin at the IAAF Athletics Awards (Giancarlo Colombo)

    24 NOV 2017 Sydney McLaughlin at the IAAF Athletics Awards

  • Sebastian Coe at the IAAF Athletics Awards 2017 (Philippe Fitte)

    24 NOV 2017 Sebastian Coe at the IAAF Athletics Awards 2017

  • Prince Albert, Nafi Thiam and Sebastian Coe (Giancarlo Colombo)

    24 NOV 2017 Prince Albert, Nafi Thiam and Sebastian Coe

  • Prince Albert addressing the IAAF World Athletics Awards (Giancarlo Colombo)

    24 NOV 2017 Prince Albert addressing the IAAF World Athletics Awards

  • Paul Sanwell (c), winner of the 2017 Athletics Photograph of the Year award (Philippe Fitte)

    24 NOV 2017 Paul Sanwell (c), winner of the 2017 Athletics Photograph of the Year award