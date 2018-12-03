Welcome to Day 2 of our comprehensive lead-in coverage to the IAAF Athletics Awards 2018, which culminate Tuesday evening with the crowning of the male and female Athletes of the Year.

More than 80 of the world's best athletes are descending upon Monaco this week to take part in numerous activities and meet with the international media in the build-up to Tuesday (4) night's Awards presentation. And we'll be covering it all right here with live updates up until showtime at the seaside Grimaldi Forum on Tuesday - beginning right now. And remember to check back regularly for updates.