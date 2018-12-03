Latest Awards Week Updates

Welcome to Day 2 of our comprehensive lead-in coverage to the IAAF Athletics Awards 2018, which culminate Tuesday evening with the crowning of the male and female Athletes of the Year.

 

More than 80 of the world's best athletes are descending upon Monaco this week to take part in numerous activities and meet with the international media in the build-up to Tuesday (4) night's Awards presentation. And we'll be covering it all right here with live updates up until showtime at the seaside Grimaldi Forum on Tuesday - beginning right now. And remember to check back regularly for updates.

Live blog - IAAF Athletics Awards 2018

Latest

  • Eliud Kipchoge at the IAAF World Athletics Awards (Giancarlo Colombo)

  • Kevin Mayer ahead of the IAAF Athletics Awards 2018 (Giancarlo Colombo)

  • Christian Coleman in Monaco (Giancarlo Colombo)

  • Michael Norman on the eve of the IAAF Athletics Awards 2018 (Giancarlo Colombo)

  • Danielle Williams in Monaco (Giancarlo Colombo)

  • Jonathan Sacoor ahead of the IAAF Athletics Awards (Giancarlo Colombo)

  • Samuel Tefera in Monaco (Giancarlo Colombo)

  • Renaud Lavillenie in Monaco (Giancarlo Colombo)

  • Selemon Barega in Monaco (Giancarlo Colombo)

  • Brandon Starc in Monaco (Giancarlo Colombo)

  • Michael Norman after driving a Ferrari ahead of the IAAF Athletics Awards 2018 in Monaco (Giancarlo Colombo)

  • Dane Bird-Smith ahead of the IAAF Athletics Awards in Monaco (Giancarlo Colombo)

  • Rhonex Kipruto relaxing in Monaco (Giancarlo Colombo)

  • Jordan Diaz in Monaco (Giancarlo Colombo)

  • Armand Duplantis ahead of the IAAF Athletics Awards in Monaco (Giancarlo Colombo)

  • Sandra Perkovic in Monaco (Giancarlo Colombo)

