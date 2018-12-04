Welcome to Day 3 of our comprehensive lead-in coverage to this year's IAAF Athletics Awards 2018 which culminate this evening with the crowning of the male and female World Athletes of the Year.

More than 80 of the world's best athletes have descending upon Monaco this week to participate in numerous activities in the build-up to tonight's Awards ceremony. And we'll be covering it all right here with live updates up until showtime at the seaside Grimaldi Forum on Tuesday. So be sure to check back regularly for updates.