Watch the live stream now
Loading Live Blog feed
04 DEC 2018
IAAF World Athletes of the Year Eliud Kipchoge and Caterine Ibarguen
04 DEC 2018
IAAF Male Athlete of the Year Eliud Kipchoge (c) with IAAF President Sebastian Coe and HSH Prince Albert of Monaco
04 DEC 2018
2018 Female World Athlete of the Year Caterine Ibarguen with IAAF President Sebastian Coe and HSH Prince Albert of Monaco
04 DEC 2018
Male Rising Star Award winner Armand Duplantis
04 DEC 2018
Woman of the Year award winner Evelyn Lopez
04 DEC 2018
Coaching Achievement Award winner Joe Vigil
04 DEC 2018
2018 world record breakers together in Monaco
04 DEC 2018
Yulimar Rojas in Monaco
04 DEC 2018
Mujinga Kambundji in Monaco
04 DEC 2018
Caterine Ibarguen on the red carpet in Monaco
04 DEC 2018
Ruswahl Samaai ahead of the IAAF Athletics Awards
04 DEC 2018
Emmanouil Karalis on the red carpet in Monaco
04 DEC 2018
Tara Davis on the red carpet at the IAAF Athletics Awards 2018
04 DEC 2018
Armand Duplantis on the Red Carpet in Monaco
04 DEC 2018
Tianna Bartoletta in Monaco
04 DEC 2018
Juan Miguel Echevarria, Tianna Bartoletta and Ruswahl Samaai in Monaco