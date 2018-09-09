Much of the spotlight in the 100m will fall on Noah Lyles, the young 200m standout who has also begun to carve out a name for himself in the shorter dash during his first serious season of 100m racing.

The 21-year-old took the US title in 9.88 and finished third in the Rabat and Birmingham legs of the IAAF Diamond League. He'll be joined on the Americas team by 2011 world champion Yohan Blake of Jamaica who clocked his 9.94 season's best at the IAAF Diamond League final in Zurich where he finished third.

South African Akani Simbine leads the African team. The 24-year-old has pieced together a long solid season with just two victories, but both came in his two biggest competitions: the Commonwealth Games and African Championships. He's clocked 9.93 this season.

He'll be joined by 21-year-old Arthur Cisse from Ivory Coast who clocked a 9.94 national record in June and finished second to Simbine at the African Championships.

Turkey's Jak Ali Harvey, the European Championships silver medallist with a 9.99 season's best, and veteran Churandy Martina of the Netherlands will carry the mantle for the European team.

Asia-Pacific also comes armed with two sub-10 men: Su Bingtian, who has twice equalled the Asian record of 9.91 this season and more recently clocked 9.92 to take the Asian Games title, and Barakat Al Harthi of Oman, who has improved to 9.97 this year.

Bob Ramsak for the IAAF