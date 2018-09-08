In a strong field without a clear favourite, every team has an athlete capable of challenging for victory in this event.

USA's Olympic champion Jeff Henderson is undoubtedly one of those. While he has not been at his very best this year, he still recorded a jump of 8.44m and took the national title.

South Africa's world bronze medallist Ruswahl Samaai has been in excellent form in his recent competitions. He recorded three consecutive results of at least 8.40m, with a best of 8.45m to win the African title.

China's Wang Jianan owns the best mark of the field this year. The 2015 world bronze medallist equalled the national record with 8.47m in June and recently took the Asian Games title with 8.24m.

Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece is the leading European challenger. The 20-year-old was the clear winner of the continental title this year with 8.25m.

Other participants include South American champion Emiliano Lasa of Uruguay, as well as the Commonwealth silver medallist Henry Frayne of Australia.

Pawel Jackowski for the IAAF