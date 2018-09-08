The top four men on this season's world list will be attendance, making this one of the most competitive events of the weekend.

Number one of these is the current outdoor and indoor world champion Tom Walsh of New Zealand with 22.67m. That was only one of seven competitions in which he surpassed 22 metres in a year which also brought him world indoor and Commonwealth titles. His most recent victory was at the IAAF Diamond League final, where he came close to his best with 22.60m.

Olympic champion Ryan Crouser of the US has been even more consistent with nine marks beyond 22 metres in 2018 in just 11 competitions, topped by 22.53m in Eugene. That was one of his two IAAF Diamond League victories this year, the other one coming in Monaco.

Michal Haratyk is the most likely challenger to the top two. This year the Pole improved the national record to 22.08m and had a string of results in excess of 21.50m, including the European Championships, where he took gold with 21.72m.

Darlan Romani of Brazil has also been consistent at the highest echelons, breaking his own South American record twice to a best of 21.95m and taking the continental title.

Tomas Stanek of the Czech Republic, with a season's best of 21.87m set at the IAAF Diamond League final, is the second European entry in the competition and will no doubt draw the biggest cheers from the crowd.

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi of Nigeria, the Commonwealth Games silver medallist and African champion, leads his continent's challenge.

Pawel Jackowski for the IAAF