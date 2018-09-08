A hugely competitive women’s 100m event features the two athletes who currently share the fastest time run this season, 10.85 – Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith and Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast.

Ta Lou, world silver medallist last year over 100m and 200m, has been in winning form for most of this season, although the 22-year-old Asher-Smith, who won a brilliant European double in Berlin last month, also clocking a world-leading 21.89 in the 200m, finished one place ahead of her at the IAAF Diamond League final in Zurich last Thursday.

Not that this will be a two-athlete affair given the presence of the Netherlands’ double world 200m champion Dafne Schippers and Jenna Prandini of the United States.

Schippers clocked a season’s best of 10.99 in taking bronze at the European Championships in Berlin.

Prandini has a season’s best of 10.96, set when winning the NACAC title in Toronto last month, and has enjoyed one of her best seasons to date.

Mike Rowbottom for the IAAF