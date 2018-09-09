The world's top triple jumper of recent years, Caterine Ibarguen, has given the long jump more focus this year to great effectt.

The Colombian improved the national record to 6.87m, became the IAAF Diamond League champion and took gold at the Central American and Caribbean Games.

Christabel Nettey of Canada will be the other Americas representative. The Commonwealth Games champion heads to Ostrava with a season's best of 6.92m.

The main challenge to the Americas team is expected to come from Europe. Germany's Malaika Mihambo will arrive in Ostrava as the newly crowned European champion and a winner of two IAAF Diamond League competitions this season, with a best of 6.99m.

She will be joined on the team by Briton Shara Proctor, bronze medalist at both the European Championships and Commonwealth Games, with 6.91m to her name in 2018.

Australia's Brooke Stratton leads the Asia-Pacific team. The Commonwealth silver medallist has a best of 6.88m this year.

With a best of 6.83m, Nigeria's African champion Ese Brume is the top contender from her continent this year.

Pawel Jackowski for the IAAF