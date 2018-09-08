Greece’s Katerina Stefanidi should prove tough to beat in her bid to crown a superb year. Despite a shaky start to the season, the world and Olympic champion added her second European crown in Berlin last month before solidifying her supremacy with the IAAF Diamond League title in Zurich last week, where she cleared 4.87m.

She will be joined on the European team by Anzhelika Sidorova, the authorised neutral athlete from Russia who cleared 4.85m outdoors this season and finished fourth at the European Championships.

Leading the challenge for the Americas team is Sandi Morris, who took the US title with a 4.80m clearance back in June, and more recently she finished runner-up to Stefanidi with a 4.82m clearance in Zurich. Cuba’s Yarisley Silva, who has a best of 4.80m this year, will join Morris on the Americas team.

The Asia-Pacific challenge is led by New Zealand’s Eliza McCartney, whose 4.94m clearance in Jockgrim back in July was an Oceanian record, and she will be joined by Australia’s Lisa Campbell.

The field is completed by Dina Ahmed Al-Tabaa of Egypt and Dorra Mahfoudhi of Tunisia, who will represent Africa.

Cathal Dennehy for the IAAF