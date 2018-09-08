As expected there was a 1-2 finish for Team Americas in the women's 100m hurdles, but it was Jamaican Danielle Williams who scored an upset victory, just edging world record holder Kendra Harrison in 12.49.

The pair --Harrison lined up in lane 3 and Williams in 7-- were out quickest carving out a clear lead by the second barrier, and extending it stride-for-stride by the third to put their regional dominance in the discipline on full display.

After that they attacked the hurdles in unison, virtually inseparable until the final barrier where Williams' slightly more aggressive approach proved the decisive factor. Landing with a slight lead, Williams, the 2015 world champion, held it, to finish just 0.02 outside of the Continental Cup record set by Dawn Harper-Nelson in Marrakech four years ago.

"To be honest I didn't expect to finish first but I was ready to fight and t was funny to try myself once more in strong company," said Williams, who added this win to her Oslo Diamond League and Jamiacan Championships victories this year.

Harrison clocked 12.52 to five the Americas squad maximum points.

Well back, Germany's Pamela Dutkiewicz was third for Team Europe in 12.82, with Elvira Herman, the European champion, fourth in 12.91.

Tobi Amusan of Nigeria, the African champion, was fifth clocking 12.96.

Bob Ramsak for the IAAF