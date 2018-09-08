World record holder Beatrice Chepkoech of Kenya was the runaway victor in the women's 3000m steeplechase with a new Cup record of 9:07.92. The athlete from Team Africa took the lead from the gun and was never in any danger of being caught.

By the time the runners reached the 400m point, Chepkoech had built a lead of some 10 metres. The gap only kept on growing as she reached 1000 metres in a very fast 2:57.91.

The Kenyan appeared to be running well within her limits over the remainder of the distance, with her pace slowing down somewhat, but still much too fast for her rivals.

“I thought I had to run in the front in order not to be in the elimination,” the winner explained afterwards. “I was tired after the season, but I did not want to set a slow pace and to have to speed up every 400 metres to escape elimination.”

Courtney Frerichs of the US and Winfred Mutile Yavi of Bahrain were running together in second and third in the closing stages of the race before the American sprinted well clear over the final lap to take second in 9:15.22, with the Asian Games champion third with 9:17.86.

Well back in fourth was Anna Emilie Moller, the 20-year old Dane, who had to work hard to avoid elimination on earlier laps and struggled over the final 400 metres to finish in 9:42.57.

The Ethiopian Weynshet Ansa was eliminated three laps from the finish, but continued on the track for another lap, resulting in a disqualification. With that, it was the Americas who earned top team points.

Pawel Jackowski for the IAAF