A Championship record of 8:27.58 in the women’s 3000 by Sifan Hassan helped Team Europe to share the overall points with Team Africa in an event where the latter had played their women’s joker for the day.

Africa’s Senbere Teferi and world 5000m champion Hellen Obiri took second and third place, in a personal best of 8:32.49 and 8:36.20 respectively, and with Europe’s Konstanze Klosterhalfen, who finished in 8:38.04, being the other remaining runner once the four rounds of eliminations had taken place, it meant both teams totalled 13 in terms of individual points.

Neither team was able to claim the eight points on offer to outright winners in each event – each scored seven points. And while Africa was able to double this up to 14 thanks to their joker, it was two points less than they had anticipated.

That was down to an inspired display by Hassan, winner of the European 5000m title in Berlin last month, who is, by her own account, running with a new sense of confidence this season.

That showed as she moved purposefully up towards the bell, establishing a five metres lead by the time it rang, extending that to 10 on the back straight, and stretching it to 20 metres and more around the final bend.

It was a glorious final flourish to her season, and a significant reverse against Obiri, who beat her to the IAAF Diamond League 5000m title after a pulverising sprint finish.

Unlike the men’s 3000m steeplechase, the eliminations here worked without upset or alarm, as out in order went the Team Americas runners Muriel Coneo and Lauren Paquette, and then Team Asia-Pacific’s Nozomi Tanaka and Genevieve Lacaze.

Mike Rowbottom for the IAAF