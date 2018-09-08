Team Americas took a decisive victory in the women's 4x100m relay, the penultimate event of the first day of action at the IAAF Continental Cup Ostrava 2018.

Angela Tenorio got the baton rolling, edging Team Europe's lead-off runner Kristal Awauah to hand a narrow lead to Bahamian 200/400m standout Shaunae Miller-Uibo. The tall Bahamian padded the lead noticeably down the backstretch, passing onward to Jenna Prandini who powered around the bend to where Vitoria Cristina Rosa awaited. After a safe hand-off, the Brazilian cruised through to the finish unchallenged in 42.11, easily fending off Team Europe anchor, the continent's 100 and 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith.

"We had a short time to put the relay together and practice but I was mentally prepared to adjust," said Tenorio, the 100 and 200mm silver medallist at last month's Ibero-American Games.

I'm proud of the team, everyone did a great job and we added more important points for Team America," added Miller-Uibo, who will race in the 200m on Sunday.

Awauah, Imani Lansiquot, Bianca Williams and Asher-Smith clocked 42.55 for second with the Asia Pacific quartet of Kong Lingwei, Wei Yonglie, Ge Mangi and Yuan Qugi next in 42.93.

Disaster struck for Team Africa after anchor Marie-Josee Ta Lou, the 100m winner earlier in the afternoon, dropping the baton after a successful exchange from Tobi Amusan.

Bob Ramsak for the IAAF