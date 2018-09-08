Lyu Huihui closed out a great year with victory in the women’s javelin in the final field event of the IAAF Continental Cup Ostrava 2018, the Asia-Pacific thrower getting the best of Europe’s Christin Hussong in the head-to-head final.

Given only one athlete from each team was to advance to the fourth round, the pressure was heaped on Lyu from the outset, particularly when her Asia-Pacific teammate Kelsey-Lee Roberts opened with an impressive 59.32m.

Lyu’s opener was a touch off that at 58.97m but she secured her place in the semi-final with a big 63.88m throw in the third round. In the semi-final, she took on Kara Winger of Team Americas, Christin Hussong of Europe and Africa’s Jo-Ane van Dyk.

Van Dyk was swiftly eliminated after only managing 51.09m in the fourth round, while Winger went close but couldn’t quite move on with her throw of 60.38m.

Hussong’s 61.76m and Lyu’s 61.69m ensured they would enjoy another attempt and when it came down to it, in the fifth round, it was Lyu who produced the best effort.

Hussong’s 55.05m was well down on her best, handing a big advantage to her Asia-Pacific rival, who duly held her composure to manage a winning effort of 57.88m. Winger took third with her fourth-round effort of 60.38m, with Van Dyk fourth.

"This season was full of ups and downs: it started with an Asian record and I was hoping to keep on improving but then I got some complications with my health and my preparation changed. It wasn't good conditions for me but when you win in such situations, it makes your victory all the sweeter.

"The rules with the eliminations are very special. It pushes you to throw very far in each round and I'm happy I had such an experience in my career."

Cathal Dennehy for the IAAF