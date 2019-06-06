Welcome to our comprehensive lead-in coverage of the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea meeting in Rome, the fourth stop of the IAAF Diamond League's 10th season.

This page will be updated regularly throughout the day today and right up until the competition begins tomorrow, incorporating news gathered from our correspondents on the ground here in Rome and from IAAF, local organisers' and athletes' social media channels. In short, a one-stop shop for all things Rome Diamond League.

To get up to speed, first check out our main in-depth meeting preview.

Updates by Jon Mulkeen

Note: If posts don't immediately appear, please refresh your browser.