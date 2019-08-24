Welcome to our comprehensive coverage of the Meeting de Paris, the 12th stop of the IAAF Diamond League's 10th season.



This page will be updated regularly throughout Friday and right up until the competition begins on Saturday, incorporating news gathered from our correspondents on the ground here in Paris and from IAAF, local organisers' and athletes' social media channels. In short, a one-stop shop for all things Paris IAAF Diamond League.

To get up to speed, first check out our main in-depth meeting preview.

Updates by Mike Rowbottom



Note: If posts don't immediately appear, please refresh your browser.