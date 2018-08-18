Welcome to our comprehensive lead-in coverage to the Muller Grand Prix, the 12th stop of the 2018 IAAF Diamond League.

This page will be updated regularly throughout the day today and right up until the competition begins tomorrow, incorporating news gathered from our correspondents on the ground in Birmingham and from IAAF, local organisers' and athletes' social media channels. In short, a one-stop shop for all things Muller Grand Prix.

To get up to speed, check out our main in-depth meeting preview.