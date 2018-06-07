Welcome to our comprehensive lead-in coverage to the Bislett Games in Oslo, the fifth stop of the 2018 IAAF Diamond League.

This page will be updated regularly throughout the day today and right up until the competition begins tomorrow, incorporating news gathered from our correspondents on the ground here in Eugene and from IAAF, local organisers' and athletes' social media channels. In short, a one-stop shop for all things IAAF Diamond League in Rome.

To get up to speed, check out our main in-depth meeting preview.