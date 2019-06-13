Welcome to our comprehensive coverage of the Bislett Games Diamond League meeting in Oslo, the fifth stop of the IAAF Diamond League's tenth season.

This page will be updated regularly throughout the day today and right up until the competition begins tomorrow, incorporating news gathered from our correspondents on the ground here in Oslo and from IAAF, local organisers' and athletes' social media channels. In short, a one-stop shop for all things Oslo Diamond League.

To get up to speed, first check out our main in-depth meeting preview. And while you're at it, share it on Facebook and Twitter.

Updates by Bob Ramsak

Note: If posts don't immediately appear, please refresh your browser.