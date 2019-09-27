World record-holder Kevin Mayer got off to a strong start in the defence of his world decathlon title, but the fourth event threw up questions about his fitness.

The Olympic silver medallist from France dashed to a PB in the first event, clocking 10.50 in his 100m heat to finish behind Canadian duo Damian Warner (10.35) and Pierce LePage (10.36).

Grenada’s Lindon Victor was just 0.1 shy of his lifetime best with 10.66. Of the other medal contenders, Germany’s Niklas Kaul ran 11.27, Ilya Shkurenyov recorded 11.02 and Maicel Uibo set a season’s best of 11.10.

The Canadians swapped their overall positions after the second event after LePage jumped 7.79m to take the lead from Warner, who jumped 7.67m. Mayer’s season’s best of 7.56m moved him up one place in the standings to third. A lifetime best of 7.51m maintained Victor’s medal ambitions.

Mayer jumped to the top of the standings after throwing 16.82m in the shot – his best ever performance within a decathlon and just 26 centimetres shy of his lifetime best. It also put him three points ahead of world record schedule.

Victor was the only other man to throw beyond the 16-metre line, landing his shot at 16.24m to move up to third overall. Warner’s 15.17m was enough to hold on to second place, while LePage dropped to fourth after managing just 13.21m.

USA’s Solomon Simmons, who had been in fifth place since the first event, maintained his standing after throwing 15.33m. Uibo’s 15.12m moved the Estonian three places up the leader board into ninth, while Kaul’s 15.10m heave put the young German in 16th place after the third event.

The high jump didn’t affect the positions of the top four. LePage and Victor sailed over 2.05m and Warner cleared 2.02m. Mayer got over 1.99m and then had three misses at 2.02m, but clutched at his knee, seemingly in pain, after the third missed attempt.

Uibo, meanwhile, was the last man standing and jumped a season’s best of 2.17m to take another big leap up the standings into fifth. Shkurenyov cleared 2.11m to move into sixth, while Kaul got into the top 12 after leaping 2.02m.

The standings had another shake-up after the 400m. LePage ended his day with a PB to win the fastest heat in 47.35, bringing his day-one tally to 4486, about 70 points off his PB pace. Warner placed fifth in that race with 48.12, but it was enough to give him the overall lead at the end of the first day with 4513.

“It feels good to be in the lead, but I was hoping for a better score after day one,” said Warner. “Some of the events didn't go as planned, but I am still in the medal hunt. As disappointed as I am, I am still in the lead.”

Mayer finished last in his heat, but then again he did have the slowest PB of the eight men in the race so it wasn’t entirely unexpected. His 48.99 clocking means he ends the first day in third place overall with 4483, five points up on his day-one score from the 2017 World Championships. With some of his best events still to come, he will likely climb back up the leader board at some point on the second day – provided his body stays in one piece.

“I didn't quite get to compete at my best today,” said Mayer. “We started at 4:30pm but I woke up at 7am. I had to wait eight hours. When we do a decathlon, we do not have much time to recover between events. All things considered, I did not perform at my best. I still recorded some PBs, but I did not enjoy it as much.

“I hope to regain my rhythm tomorrow,” he added. “The events in which I struggle the most are over. My second day is better so I can't wait. My rivals are the ones feeling the pressure. I want the world title but I can't take it for granted. I hope to do well to avoid any stress in the 1500m. I am a perfectionist.”

Victor, running in a different heat, recorded a solid 48.55 but dropped to fourth with 4474 points. Shkurenyov and Uibo ran 49.36 and 50.44 respectively to switch positions, ending the day in fifth (4340) and sixth (4317).

Germany’s Kai Kazmirek, bronze medallist in 2017, moved up to seventh place overall thanks to a 47.35 run in the 400m. Compatriot Kaul continued his rise up the leader board by running 48.48, ending the day in 11th place.

As things stand, Mayer – barring any disaster – is still on course to retain his title, while the likes of Warner, Victor, Shkurenyov, Uibo and Kaul are all in medal contention. But with five more events still to come, a lot can – and will – happen.

Jon Mulkeen for the IAAF