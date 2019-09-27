The first world record* of the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 came just half way through the second session of competition as USA won their heat of the mixed 4x400m on Saturday (28).

The event, making its debut at the championships, attracted the powerhouses of one-lap sprinting, many of whom were drawn in the first heat. USA led from the outset, thanks to a 44.51 run from Tyrell Richard. He then handed over to Jessica Beard and Jasmine Blocker, who maintained the USA’s lead with near identical splits of 51.20 and 51.27 respectively.

With strong challenges mounting on the final leg from Jamaica, Bahrain and Great Britain, USA’s Ogi Igbokwe put in a 45.44 effort on anchor to bring the team home in 3:12.42.

Their winning time is the first official world record in this event. The IAAF Council agreed that the inaugural world record will be the first performance to better the recognised world best performance at end of 2017, which was USA’s 3:13.20 clocking from 2016.

Four teams bettered that mark tonight in Doha, all from the first heat. Jamaica finished second in 3:12.73, Bahrain was third in an Asian record of 3:12.74 and Great Britain & Northern Ireland placed fourth in 3:12.80. Poland won the second heat in 3:15.47.

The mixed 4x400m final will be held on Sunday night (29).

*Subject to the usual ratification procedure.