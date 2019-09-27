USA's Dalilah Muhammad won the 400m hurdles at the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 in a world record of 52.16*, taking 0.04 from her own mark set earlier this year.

The Olympic champion went out hard, but so too did compatriot Sydney McLaughlin and they were level through the first 200m.

Muhammad began to edge ahead of her teammate on the top bend and entered the straight with a lead of a couple of metres, but McLaughlin started to come back during the final 100 metres.

At one point it seemed as though Muhammad would be caught, but she held on to win in 52.16. McLaughlin finished second in a PB of 52.23, moving to second on the world all-time list.

Jamaica's Rushell Clayton was third with a PB of 53.74.

Muhammad's performance earns her a US$60,000 bonus as part of the world record programme supported by QNB.

IAAF