Propelled by two huge new personal best performances, Katarina Johnson-Thompson holds a handy 96 point advantage over her Belgian rival Nafi Thiam after executing the fourth best first day heptathlon total in history.

Johnson-Thompson started her quest for gold with a stylish performance in the 100m hurdles. Hacking 0.20 from her previous lifetime best, she crossed the line first in heat two in 13.09 to bank 1111pts from the first event to sit fifth overall.

In that same heat Thiam produced a solid effort, clocking 13.36 to equal her season’s best and help herself to 1071pts to sit tenth after the first event.

The star of the 100m hurdles was unquestionably Kendell Williams. Competing in heat three the 24-year-old American blitzed to a sensational championship heptathlon best of 12.58 – within just 0.04 of Jessica Ennis-Hill’s world heptathlon best. Williams, a former World U20 100m hurdles champion, obliterated her PB by 0.24 to sit pretty at the top of the leaderboard with 1189pts.

As a measure of the quality of her display, the 12.58 clocking would have been good enough to have won gold in the women’s 100m hurdles at the 2017 World Championships in London.

Solene Ndama of France (1140pts) after a 12.90 time and Odile Ahouanwanou of Benin (1123pts), who clocked 13.07, occupied the other top three positions.

There was a noteworthy performance in heat three by Marthe Koala, who set a Burkino Faso record of 13.05 for 1117pts to sit fourth overall.

While Johnson-Thompson toasted a turbo-charged opening to her heptathlon there was heartbreak for 2018 world indoor pentathlon silver medallist Ivona Dadic in the same heat. The Austrian suffered a mid-race mishap, failed to complete the race and quit the competition in tears.

Johnson-Thompson retained her 40pts advantage over Thiam as the pair dominated a high-class high jump, both equalling the championship heptathlon best of 1.95m.

Boasting world-class PBs of 2.02m (Thiam) and 1.98m (Johnson-Thompson) the “big two” were expected to dominate but the Briton will be delighted to have kept the World, Olympic and European champion at arm’s length.

Both athletes suffered the odd blip but successfully navigated a route through to 1.92m. The 1.84m tall Thiam then squeezed on the pressure with an emphatic first time clearance at 1.92m. However, Johnson-Thompson responded and gave a fist pump of satisfaction following a successfully second time clearance at the height.

Operating a much shorter run up than the languid Thiam, the Briton then struck the first blow at 1.95m, soaring over the bar with her first attempt. Thiam hit back with a second time clearance – as both matched the championship heptathlon best height which Thiam, Yorgelis Rodriguez and Carolina Kluft have all previously cleared.

Thiam probably mustered the better efforts at 1.98m but the height was beyond the lead duo as they banked 1171pts apiece with Johnson-Thompson sitting first overall on 2282pts from Thiam (2242pts) in second.

US champion Erica Bougard loomed into contention after a quality second time clearance at 1.86m to haul herself up into third overall on 2177pts.

Williams could not follow up her blistering hurdles performance on the high jump apron. The US athlete achieving a best of 1.77m for 2130pts – some 11cm shy of her best to slip down to fourth on 2130pts overall.

Given Thiam’s formidable shot PB of 15.52m compared to Johnson-Thompson’s best of 13.15m the Belgian always expected to assume control of the overall standings after the third discipline, the question was by how much?

In round one Thiam gave a clear demonstration of her intentions launching the metal orb out to 15.22m while her rival and World Indoor pentathlon could only register 12.33m.

In round two the Briton improved – but only by 5cm to 12.38m – and exited the shot circle shaking her head in frustration. Thiam, an elegant shot exponent, could not improve on her excellent first round effort with 14.52m in the second stanza.

However, Johnson-Thompson produced what could prove a pivotal moment in this heavyweight multi-event showdown by smashing the shot out to a huge PB in round three of 13.86m for 785pts. When confirmation was received of the distance she jumped up and down in jubilation – as she celebrated the significance of the put. Thiam heaved the shot to 15.08m in the final round but no improvement.

Thiam now had overall leadership with 3118 – but the Briton was sat just 51pts adrift – a much better scenario than it could have been before that blockbuster final effort.

The big mover was former World Indoor pentathlon champion Nadine Broersen, who advanced from seventh overall to third with a 14.75m hurl. The third round toss came within 1cm of the Dutch athlete’s season’s best for a 2894pts total.

Bougard was some way short of her shot best with a modest best of 12.36m as she slipped to fourth overall on 2862pts. Williams also fell back in the overall standings to fifth (2838pts) after a below-par for her 12.71m.

Going in the first of three 200m heats, Thiam claimed the win in a solid 24.60 – 0.20 down on her lifetime best for 924pts. She came off the curve with a clear advantage and maintained her lead to the line, although she appeared to be blowing heavily at the end of a gruelling first day in which she accumulated 4042pts.

Running in the third and final heat, Johnson-Thompson also produced a solid effort; winning the race in 23.08 (+1.0m/s) – the joint sixth best performance of her career over the distance. The 1071pts earned the Briton a four-event total of 4138pts.

Only Jackie Joyner-Kersee (4367pts), Carolina Kluft (4162pts) and Jessica Ennis-Hill (4158pts) have ever accrued a higher points total at this stage of a heptathlon.

The American trio of Kendell Williams (3855pts), Erica Bougard (3853pts) and Annie Kunz (3840pts) – are separated by just 15pts from third down to fifth. Williams was the swiftest of the Americans in the 200m, clocking 23.62 for the second quickest overall time. Bougard (23.89) and Kunz (24.27) are also well in contention leading into day two on Thursday.

An elated Johnson-Thompson said: “I am really happy about my performance. I am where I need to be. Gold – why not? I am in the shape and position to do it but you never know what can happen on day two.”

Thiam was satisfied with her efforts. “It was a good first day, I did not make any mistakes. The hurdles were good, the shot was good, the 200m and the high jump was a good result. I am not trying to pay too much attention on the duel with Katarina. I just want to concentrate on what I am doing.”

