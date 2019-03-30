Welcome to our comprehensive lead-in coverage to the IAAF/Mikkeller World Cross Country Championships Aarhus 2019, which, for the next 48 hours or so will be your one-stop shop for all things Aarhus as we count down to the start of the 43rd edition of the IAAF's oldest world championships.

This page will be updated regularly throughout the day today, tomorrow and right up until the gun sounds the start of the first race on Saturday morning, incorporating news gathered from our team on the ground in Aarhus and from IAAF, local organisers' and athletes' social media channels.

To get up to speed, why not start with a look at our race-by-race previews?

And don't forget: the championships will be broadcast in more than 60 countries and territories (an updated list is here) and available via live stream on our YouTube channel to everyone else, ensuring that the event will be viewable by fans in just about every corner of the planet.

Updates: Emily Moss/@EmilyMoss2, Jon Mulkeen/@Statman_Jon and Bob Ramsak/@BobRamsak