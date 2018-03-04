Welcome to day four of the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018.

On the programme today? Two hours and 30 minutes of non-stop finals. Here's today's full timetable. And here's today's live competition blog.

With these daily updates pages we'll be supplementing our comprehensive coverage of the championships with reports produced by our social media team, key updates, and links to other pieces, parts and bits to keep you up to speed - so be sure to check in from time to time.

By the way: We're experimenting with this new day-long updates page so we'd love to hear your thoughts and suggestions. Get in touch to let us know what you'd like to see here.

Thanks and enjoy!