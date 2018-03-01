A trio of Ethiopians and a Kenyan duo were amongst the top qualifiers going through to Sunday afternoon’s final.

Defending champion Yomif Kejelcha qualified fastest courtesy of his swift 7:42.83 heat one victory, whilst his Ethiopian teammate, Hagos Gebrhiwet, followed him home closely with 7:43.55.

The pair ran conservatively at the rear of the field until the midway point, following a relaxed pace which saw the field pass 800m in 2:09.38, 1200m in 3:12.67 and the 100m mark in 4:15.40, before Kejelcha - the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Tour winner - took over at the front to pick up the pace.

The 20-year-old then shared the head position with Olympic 5000m bronze medallist Gebrhiwet and Spain’s European indoor 3000m champion Adel Mechaal who has improved his personal best by over six seconds this winter.

With the three taking turns at the front, Kelejcha - the world outdoor 5,000m fourth-placer - decided to surge with 550m remaining, hitting the bell in 7:15.40 as his compatriot and Mechaal closely followed.

With Kejelcha comfortably taking the win, the Spaniard eased down near the line which allowed Gebrhiwet to claim the runner-up spot.

The fourth to sixth spots were additionally amongst the fastest overall, with Bahrain’s Birhanu Balew clocking a 7:44.03 lifetime best as Kenya’s Bethwell Birgen and Youness Essalhi of Morocco registered 7:45.06 and 7:45.07, respectively.

The second heat was led home by a third Ethiopian, Selemon Barega, who has ran the quickest time this season with 7:36.64.

The 18-year-old world youth champion showed impressive finishing speed to clock 7:48.14 for the win as the African nation looks set to be a strong bet for a podium sweep on Sunday.

Behind, the 2015 world youth silver medallist Davis Kiplangat ensured Kenya have a firm presence in the final, thanks to a 7:48.26 showing.

The 19-year-old joined Barega to the fore around the halfway stage, reached in 4:13.84 and took the lead with 300 metres remaining before relinquishing that position to his compatriot in the final metres.

Shortly behind was Germany’s Clemens Bleistein, who recorded a two-second personal best with 7:49.01.

Another to run their quickest ever was Yassin Bouih of Italy, who clocked 7:50.65 whilst New Zealand’s Julian Oakley and Shadrack Kipchirchir, a world 10,000m finalist, will complete the 12-man final field following their 7:55.92 and 7:57.98 times, respectively.

Four athletes were disqualified for lane infringements, including Olympic 5,000m silver medalist Paul Chelimo of the USA.

Nicola Sutton for the IAAF

Note: Jury of Appeals decision:

Event: 3000m Men Round 1 Heat 2

A protest was presented by the German team after Heat 2 of the 3000m Round 1 Men, against the disqualification of their athlete Richard RINGER.

The Jury reviewed the video of the incident and in their opinion the German athlete attempted to accelerate and pass the Djibouti athlete on the inside where there was insufficient space. The German athlete consequently pushed the Djibouti athlete in a manner which makes him subject to disqualification according to rule 163.2b

Rule 163.2b

Obstruction

2. If an athlete is jostled or obstructed during an event so as to impede his progress, then:

(b) ) if another athlete is found by the Referee to be responsible for the jostling or obstruction, such athlete (or his team) shall be liable to disqualification from that event. The Referee may, if he is of the opinion that an athlete (or his team) was seriously affected, in accordance with Rule 125.7 or Rule 146.4, order that the race (for one, some or all of the athletes) be re-held excluding any disqualified athlete (or team) or allow any affected athlete (or team) (other than any disqualified athlete or team) to compete in a subsequent round of the event. Note: In cases considered serious enough, Rules 125.5 and 145.2 may also be applied. In both cases Rule 163.2(a) and (b), such athlete (or team) should normally have completed the event with bona fide effort.