A lot can go wrong in the sprint hurdles, but all of the medal contenders safely made it through the fifth event of the heptathlon. Nearly all of them, anyway.

Following the withdrawals of Grenadian duo Kurt Felix and Lindon Victor, the first heat had just four men. Germany’s world bronze medallist Kai Kazmirek was a clear winner and bettered eight seconds for the first time in his career, clocking 7.95. Behind him, Estonia’s Maicel Uibo also set a personal best, 8.19, to keep his medal ambitions alive.

The quicker men were in the second heat. Warner, lining up in what is arguably his best event, got out best and sped to a season’s best of 7.67. Mayer was close behind, though, and recorded 7.83, just 0.04 off his lifetime best.

It meant that the world champion managed to hold on to his overall lead, but only just. He goes into the pole vault, one of his best events, with a four-point lead over Warner.

There was a disaster for Ukraine’s Oleksiy Kasyanov, though, who stopped mid-race with what appeared to be an injury. The two-time world indoor silver medallist will take no further part in the competition.

Jon Mulkeen for the IAAF