USA unsurprisingly qualified quickest for Sunday’s final with a dominant 3:30.54 first-heat win.

Gunning for their third straight victory at these championships, a fierce squad led from the gun to win their heat by almost two seconds from the Great British team, who clocked 3:32.57.

The USA used 2016 world indoor 400m bronze medallist Quanera Hayes on their first leg before handing over to 2014 world indoor 4x400m gold medallist Joanna Atkins.

On the third leg, they fielded 2012 Olympic 400m hurdles finalist Georganne Moline – who sped to a swift 51.35 split – before three-time NCAA 800m champion Raevyn Rogers brought the favourites home clear.

The US quartet for the final could also feature others from their impressive roster of talent which includes world 400m champion Phyllis Francis, world and Olympic relay champion Courtney Okolo and world 4x400m champion Shakima Wimbley.

Britain clocked a season’s best to take the second automatic qualifying spot and they will be able to rely upon 2014 European 400m hurdles champion Eilidh Doyle and world 4x400m silver medallist Anyika Onuora and Zoe Clark tomorrow.

Jamaica claimed the second heat with 3:32.01 in a tight race which they held the advantage from the offset.

The Caribbean quartet had Olympic 400m hurdles finalist Janieve Russell on their first leg, who clocked their fastest split with 52.02.

They also boast 2013 world bronze medallist Stephenie-Ann McPherson and world U20 400m champion Tiffany James in their armoury for the final.

Ukraine, meanwhile, finished second in 3:32.06 and the Polish squad come home in third position with 3:32.07.

Poland will have European indoor 400m bronze medallist Justyna Swiety-Ersetic at their disposal – herself having been a member of their 2016 world indoor silver medal-winning team.

Italy was the final team to progress, following their 3:32.62 season’s best behind USA and Great Britain.

Nicola Sutton for the IAAF