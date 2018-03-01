Finding herself lost somewhat in the shadows of teammates Sharika Nelvis and Christina Manning this season, Kendra Harrison sent a little message in the opening round of the women's 60m hurdles: don't forget about me.

Harrison, the world record holder in the 100m hurdles outdoors, powered to a 7.77 run in the fourth heat of five, a performance that would propelled the 25-year-old to victory in all but three previous editions of these championships. Quick from the blocks, she never let up, the determination clear in her expression through the finish.

“My coach and I decided to go out and run each round like it’s the final and take these race for granted,” Harrison said.

“I’m not worried about what people think of me. I’m just looking to go out there and run.”

Only she, with 7.72, Nelvis at 7.70 and Manning at 7.73, have run faster this season.

For her part, Nelvis, sporting bright purple lip gloss, cruised to an easy win in the first heat, clocking 7.97 after seemingly shutting down before she approached the final hurdle.

Running in the second heat, Manning moved on to tomorrow's semi-finals comfortably, but a sluggish start made her work harder than she perhaps wanted to in the opening round. Norway's Isabelle Pedersen took the win with a season's best 7.93, 0.03 ahead of this year's IAAF World Indoor Tour winner.

Bahamian Devynne Charlton closed strong to overhaul European indoor champion Cindy Roleder in the waning metres 7.95 to 7.97.

The focus on the fifth heat fell on lanes four and five, occupied by two-time European indoor champion Alina Talay of Belarus and Australia's Sally Pearson, the 2012 world indoor champion and two-time world 100m champion. While Talay got left in the blocks, Pearson started strong but had Nigerian Oluwatobiloba Amusan for company until the final hurdle until the latter pulled away to edge the Australian by a scant 0.01 in 7.95.

Bob Ramsak for the IAAF