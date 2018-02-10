Welcome to our comprehensive lead-in coverage to the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, the fourth stop on the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Tour.



This page will be updated regularly throughout the day today and right up until the competition begins on Saturday, incorporating news gathered from our team on the ground in Boston and from IAAF, local organisers' and athletes' social media channels.

In short, a one-stop shop for all things Boston.

To get up to speed, first check out our main in-depth meeting preview.