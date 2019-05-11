Welcome to our comprehensive lead-in coverage to the IAAF World Relays Yokohama 2019, which, for the next 36 hours or so will be your one-stop shop for all things Yokohama as we count down to the start of the 4th edition of the IAAF's newest World Athletics Series event.

This page will be updated regularly throughout the day on Friday (10) and right up until the gun sounds the start of the first race on Saturday afternoon, incorporating news gathered from our team on the ground in Yokohama and from IAAF, local organisers' and athletes' social media channels.

To get up to speed, why not start with a look at our race-by-race previews?

And don't forget: the championships will be broadcast in more than 120 countries and territories (an updated list is here) and available via live stream on our YouTube channel (day 1 | day 2) to everyone else, ensuring that the event will be viewable by fans in just about every corner of the planet.

