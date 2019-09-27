La version française ci-dessous/ French version below

Ditiro Nzamani can hardly wait for September.

The 19-year-old 400m sprinter from Botswana could be heading to the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, after reaching the qualifying standard at the CAA Yaounde International Grand Prix in Cameroon on 20 July.

In what was his first race outside of Botswana, Nzamani won the 400m at Yaounde’s Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in 45.07, taking more than a second off his previous PB of 46.10 and beating Cameroon’s Sangou Tetndap and Martial Etoa.

“I am very happy,” said an ecstatic Nzamani, who had been trying without success all year to cover one lap of the track within 46 seconds.

“I was under pressure back home because all the good athletes are running 45 seconds, except me,” added Nzamani, who is now Botswana’s third fastest 400m runner in 2019.

Inspired by a champion

Nzamani found out he was fast in his third year of primary school in Botswana.

“When I was in standard three, I was very playful,” he says. “I used to run a lot but I didn’t take athletics seriously.”

That all changed when an African champion sought him out after watching him compete.

“In 2017, Baboloki Thebe came to me and said ‘if you train hard, you can go places’. Everything changed for me then because I had a goal. Now when I go out to train, I know what I am looking for.”

Nzamani soon began racing the 400m and 4x400m in local and regional competitions and gradually improved over time.

Missing out on international age-group competitions – such as the African U20 Championships in Abidjan and the World U20 Championships in Tampere, both of which Botswana withdrew from – did not deter Nzamani.

His dedication eventually won the approval of his parents, who were initially sceptical about his endeavours in athletics.

Nzamani’s rise

Nzamani has improved with every race in 2019. He started his season back in February with 47.33 in Gaborone, then improved to 47.22 in April. At the Botswana Championships in May, he clocked 46.55 in the heats and 46.10 to win the ‘B’ final.

After a brief break from racing, he returned to competition last weekend in Yaounde where he achieved the World Championships qualifying mark.

Nzamani’s coach, Ipolokeng Ramatshaba, was bursting with pride.

“We are in the presence of a very talented young man,” said Ramatshaba. “It is easy to work with someone like Ditiro who has the desire to outdo himself. When you give him a programme, he follows it wholeheartedly and this is the result.

“He will be in Rabat in Morocco for the Africa Games in August and who knows, he may produce another personal best.

“Not many athletes from Botswana have qualified for the World Championships in Doha, so Ditiro may be entered into the books. There is still a lot of space for him at this point.”

Member federations will confirm their team selections nearer the time of the World Championships. In the meantime, Nzamani – whose role model is Bahamian Steven Gardiner – is already thinking about his other career goals.

“I want to be good enough to get into the Diamond League, just like other Botswanans before me,” he says. “If I get to run in the World Championships in Doha, my aim will be to achieve the Olympic qualifying standard.”

Helen Ngoh for the IAAF

Nzamani a Doha en ligne de mire après sa percée à Yaoundé

Ditiro Nzamani attend avec impatience le mois de septembre.

Le Botswanais de 19 ans, sprinter du 400m, pourrait participer aux Mondiaux d’athlétisme de l’IAAF Doha 2019, après avoir atteint les minima le 20 juillet dernier au Grand prix international de la CAA à Yaoundé au Cameroun.

Lors de sa première course en dehors du Botswana, Nzamani a remporté le 400m au stade Ahmadou Ahidjo de Yaoundé en 45’’07, prenant plus d’une seconde à son précédent record personnel de 46’’10 et battant les Camerounais Sangou Tetndap et Martial Etoa.

« Je suis très heureux », a déclaré un Nzamani ravi qui avait essayé toute l’année sans succès d’effectuer le tour de piste sous les 46 secondes.

« J’étais sous pression à la maison car tous les bons athlètes courent 45 secondes, sauf moi », a ajouté Nzamani, qui est maintenant le troisième meilleur coureur de 400m du Botswana en 2019.

Inspiré par un champion

Nzamani a découvert qu’il était rapide en troisième année d’école primaire au Botswana.

« Quand j’étais en troisième année, j’étais très enjoué », a-t-il affirmé. « Je courais beaucoup, mais je ne prenais pas l’athlétisme au sérieux."

Tout a changé lorsqu’un champion d’Afrique l’a sollicité après l’avoir vu concourir.

« En 2017, Baboloki Thèbe est venu me voir et m’a dit : “Si vous vous entraînez dur, vous irez loin”. Tout a alors changé pour moi car j’avais désormais un but. Maintenant, quand je vais m’entraîner, je sais ce que je veux. »

Nzamani a rapidement commencé à courir le 400m et le 4x400m dans des compétitions locales et régionales et s’est progressivement amélioré au fil du temps.

Le fait de ne pas pouvoir participer aux compétitions internationales par catégories d’âge, comme les Championnats d’Afrique des moins de 20 ans à Abidjan et les Championnats du monde des moins de 20 ans à Tampere, dont le Botswana s’est retiré, n’a pas découragé Nzamani.

Son dévouement lui a finalement permis d’obtenir l’agrément de ses parents, qui étaient d’abord sceptiques quant à ses objectifs en athlétisme.

L’ascension de Nzamani

En 2019, Nzamani a progressé course après course. Il a commencé sa saison en février avec un chrono de 47’’33 à Gaborone, puis 47’’22 en avril. Aux Championnats du Botswana en mai, il a enregistré un temps de 46’’55 dans les séries et 46’’10 dans la finale B qu’il a remportée.

Après une brève pause, il est retourné à la compétition le week-end dernier à Yaoundé où il s’est qualifié pour les Championnats du monde.

Ipolokeng Ramatshaba, l’entraîneur de Nzamani, était très fier.

« Nous sommes en présence d’un jeune homme très talentueux », a déclaré Ramatshaba. « C’est facile de travailler avec quelqu’un comme Ditiro qui a le désir de se surpasser. Quand vous lui donnez un programme, il le suit de tout cœur et voilà le résultat. »

« Il sera à Rabat au Maroc pour les Jeux africains en août et qui sait, peut-être décrochera-t-il un nouveau record personnel. »

« Peu d’athlètes du Botswana se sont qualifiés pour les Championnats du monde à Doha. Ditiro est donc entré dans l’histoire dont il peut encore écrire les plus belles pages. »

Les Championnats du monde approchant, les fédérations membres confirmeront la liste des athlètes formant leur équipe. En attendant, Nzamani, dont le modèle est le Bahamien Steven Gardiner, pense déjà à ses autres objectifs de carrière.

« Je veux être assez bon pour prendre part à la Ligue de diamant, comme d’autres Botswanais avant moi », a-t-il affirmé. « Si je participe aux Championnats du monde à Doha, mon objectif sera de remplir les minima pour les Jeux olympiques. »

Helen Ngoh pour IAAF