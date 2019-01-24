Elena Vallortigara stars in the ninth episode of the latest season of IAAF Inside Athletics.

The Italian high jumper first came into prominence as a teenager, taking bronze at the 2007 World Youth Championships and bronze again three years later at the 2010 World Junior Championships before she went on to clear 1.91m that year, a national U20 record.

But then a long string of injuries followed, curtailing her progress until last season, when, fully healthy for the first time in nearly a decade, she began a steady improvement, capped by a 2.02m clearance at the Diamond League meeting in London.



IAAF