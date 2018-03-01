With the latest season of the IAAF World Indoor Tour having come to a close after the last of its six meetings, 11 athletes have booked their place at the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018.

In addition to a winner-takes-all US$20,000 bonus, the 11 individual discipline winners – along with the 11 winners from last year – automatically qualify for the IAAF World Indoor Championships by wild card. The final decision about entering an individual athlete for the World Indoor Championships, as always, rests with the athlete’s national federation.

Several national teams for the World Indoor Championships will have been boosted by the success of their athletes on the World Indoor Tour. Usually only two athletes per nation per discipline are allowed to enter the IAAF World Indoor Championships, but a wild card entry allows for a third athlete to compete.

The individual event winners of this year’s IAAF World Indoor Tour are:

Men

60m – Su Bingtian (CHN)

800m – Adam Kszczot (POL)

3000m – Yomif Kejelcha (ETH)

Pole vault – Piotr Lisek (POL)

Triple jump – Nelson Evora (POR)

Shot put – Tomas Stanek (CZE)

Women

400m – Lea Sprunger (SUI)

1500m – Beatrice Chepkoech (KEN)

60m hurdles – Christina Manning (USA)

High jump – Maria Lasitskene (ANA)

Long jump – Sosthene Moguenara-Taroum (GER)

Provisional entries for the World Indoor Championships are now online.

The non-scoring disciplines in this year’s World Indoor Tour will become the 11 scoring disciplines for next year’s World Indoor Tour.

IAAF