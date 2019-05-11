Preparations for the IAAF World Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020 are getting into full swing. On 1 May at 12:00 CEST, registration for the mass race will be launched, with entry fees starting from 120 PLN.

Anyone can line up on the Kosciuszki Square in Gdynia – the city of dreams and sea – along with the world’s best road runners battling for the championship title.

The unique format combining a mass race for amateurs together with the World Championships competition of the elite runners is what makes the IAAF World Half Marathon Championships stand out from any other competition. Besides that, on 29 March 2020, runners will take on an attractive and diversified course featuring an unforgettable finish on the beach.

“The life blood of our sport are amazing events that create the best possible stage for our athletes to shine and we are hugely excited about the World Half Marathon Championships coming up in Gdynia,” says Jon Ridgeon, IAAF Chief Executive.

“The city has really embraced the event and is not only introducing innovations such as a spectacular finish on the beach, but is also using the event to inspire the population of Poland to get active through the creation of a mass participation event.”

With the online registration opening on 1 May at 12:00 CEST, the LOC of the IAAF World Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020 expects about 15,000 runners to enter the race and hopes to stage the biggest international mass participation road running event ever held on Polish soil.

“We want to show how good road running events in Poland can be,” says Michał Drelich, Head of the LOC. “With all the virtues of the World Championship competition itself, together with the highest IAAF event production quality as well as our local features and innovations like the finish on the beach and the amazing community of Gdynia, I do believe the IAAF World Half Marathon Championships 2020 is going to be an unforgettable event. We have also done everything we could to make the entry fees really decent and affordable for everyone.”

The first 5000 registrants will benefit from the lowest entry fee of 120 PLN (about 28 EUR). Then the price will gradually increase, reaching a maximum of 220 PLN (about 51 EUR) for online registration in March 2020, and 300 PLN (about 70 EUR) for those who sign up in the race office just before the event.

Online registration will be open on www.slotmarket.pl platform, available in English and Polish.

