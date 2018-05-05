The IAAF is deeply saddened by the news that Arthur Eustace, an IAAF Honorary Life Member, died on Tuesday (24) at his home in Kapiti Coast, New Zealand. Eustace, a Patron and Life Member of Athletics New Zealand, was 92.

Eustace's life-long career as an athletics coach and later a national and international administrator began as a standout athlete, primarily as a high hurdler but also as a sprinter. Between 1946 and 1951, Eustace won eight New Zealand national titles in both the 120 yard and 220 yard hurdles, setting records in both events. He won a bronze medal as a member of the 440 yard relay at the 1950 British Empire Games. He also represented Fiji in the same discipline at the 1954 Commonwealth Games.

He qualified as a national athletics coach in 1955, and was later elected President of the New Zealand Athletics Coaches Association in 1974. He became a member of the IAAF Council in 1984 as Oceania Area Group Representative, serving in that capacity in 1998. He became in IAAF Honorary Member in 1999.

In 1996 he was made a Companion of the Queen's Service Order for his contributions to community service and in 2012 was honoured with the Lion Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award.

