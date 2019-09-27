All athletes accredited for the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 are being urged to vote in the IAAF Athletes' Commission elections, which opened on Sunday (29).

Voting is taking place in the official team hotels and will be open until Thursday 3 October.

The nominees, in alphabetical order, are:

Valerie Adams (NZL)

Kevin Borlée (BEL)

Majd Eddin Ghazal (SYR)

Habiba Ghribi (TUN)

Thijmen Kupers (NED)

Bernard Lagat (USA)

Renaud Lavillenie (FRA)

Nooralotta Neziri (FIN)

Aisha Praught-Leer (JAM)

Olga Rypakova (KAZ)

Olha Saladukha (UKR)

Goldie Sayers (GBR)

Katerina Stefanidi (GRE)

Su Bingtian (CHN)

Michel Tornéus (SWE)

To be eligible for nomination, athletes must have participated in at least one of the past two editions of the IAAF World Championships or in the most recent Olympic Games or be a competitor at this year’s IAAF World Championships.

The importance of athletes to decision-making within the IAAF was recognised and embedded into the IAAF structures with the governance and integrity reforms approved in December 2016. Under the 2019 Constitution, the Chairperson and one other member of the Athletes’ Commission – one male and one female – will be full voting members of the IAAF Council.

Athletes’ Commission Chair Inaki Gomez encouraged all athletes at the championships to cast their vote.

“This is a new opportunity to be part of the decision-making process at the IAAF,” said Gomez. “This governance reform is unprecedented as it gives athletes two votes at the highest decision-making body of the sport; such a number of votes is unheard of in other international sporting federations.”

In addition to the elected Athletes’ Commission members, this year Council may appoint up to six people to be Athletes’ Commission members to help ensure diversity of representation.

The newly composed Athletes’ Commission will meet in person in Monaco in November to elect their two representatives on Council.

More information about the campaign period and election process is set out in the IAAF Athletes' Commission 2019 Elections Candidate Pack.

The names of the six elected members of the commission will be announced before the end of the championships. They will join the six commission members who have two years left to serve: Inaki Gomez (CAN), Kim Collins (SKN), Adam Kszczot (POL), Thomas Rohler (GER), Ivana Spanovic (SRB) and Benita Willis (AUS).

