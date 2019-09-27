La version française ci-dessous/ French version below

As part of its programme of governance reforms, the IAAF is strengthening the Executive Board elected by Congress, with three appointed positions, and is now seeking applications for these positions.

The Executive Board serves as one of the two governing bodies within the IAAF alongside the IAAF Council.

Three of the nine members of the Executive Board will be appointed rather than elected, to ensure the Executive Board has the necessary skills, expertise, as well as gender and geographical diversity, to undertake its responsibilities.

The Executive Board will be responsible for governing the business of the IAAF, with duties that include developing and reviewing the IAAF Strategic Plan, adopting and monitoring the organisation's annual plan and budget, appointing and monitoring the Chief Executive and approving major transactions including major commercial and rights arrangements.

The nine members of the Executive Board, will be: the IAAF President, who is also Chair of the Executive Board; the four Vice-Presidents, elected by the Congress, three Appointed Executive Board Members; and the IAAF Chief Executive, who holds a non-voting position.

IAAF President Sebastian Coe said: “The role of the Executive Board is crucial to the way we govern our sport. Good governance requires that we have an executive board with experienced members from within our sport who understand the sport and its structures, supplemented with the business and strategic skills that are required to offer expert guidance to the IAAF. This diverse experience will create a strong Executive Board at an exciting time for our sport so I would encourage candidates with appropriate expertise to apply without delay.”

The three Appointed Executive Board Members will be approved by the President and the four Vice-Presidents, on the recommendation of a new Executive Board Appointments Panel, which comprises IAAF President Sebastian Coe, IAAF Council member Nawal El Moutawakel and Gordon Orlikow, the independent member with expertise in non-executive recruitment and appointment. Orlikow is the Convenor of the Panel.

The appointment is for a term of four years commencing at the end of 2019 until the next Election Congress in 2023.

The Executive Board will meet at least six times a year, but 8-10 times during the first year.

A full job description and details of how to apply are available here. The deadline for applications is midnight CET on 13 September 2019.

IAAF

L'IAAF cherche des candidats pour les membres designes du bureau executif

Dans le cadre de son programme de réforme de la gouvernance, l’IAAF renforce le Bureau exécutif élu par le Congrès en ouvrant trois postes de Membre désigné. L’IAAF recherche maintenant des candidats pour ces postes.

Le Bureau exécutif forme avec le Conseil les deux organes directeurs de l’IAAF.

Trois des neuf membres du Bureau exécutif seront désignés plutôt qu’élus afin de s’assurer que le Bureau exécutif dispose des compétences, de l’expertise ainsi que de la diversité de genre et géographique nécessaires pour assumer ses responsabilités.

Le Bureau exécutif sera responsable de la gestion des affaires de l’IAAF. Ses missions incluent le développement et la révision du Plan stratégique de l’IAAF, l’adoption et le suivi du plan annuel et du budget de l’organisation, la nomination et le suivi du Directeur général, ainsi que l’approbation des opérations majeures, y compris les principaux accords commerciaux et droits.

Les neuf membres du Bureau exécutif seront : le Président de l’IAAF qui préside également ce Bureau, les quatre Vice-présidents élus par le Congrès, trois Membres désignés et le Directeur général de l’IAAF. Ce dernier ne détient pas le droit de vote.

Le Président de l’IAAF, Sebastian Coe, a déclaré : « Le Bureau exécutif joue un rôle crucial dans la façon dont nous gouvernons notre sport. Une bonne gouvernance exige que nous disposions d’un Bureau exécutif composé de membres avec une forte expérience du milieu de l’Athlétisme qui comprennent ce sport et ses structures. Les membres doivent également disposer des compétences commerciales et stratégiques nécessaires pour prodiguer des conseils d’experts à l’IAAF. Cette expertise diversifiée permettra de renforcer le Bureau exécutif à un moment particulièrement intéressant dans la vie de notre sport. J’encourage donc les candidats possédant l’expertise adéquate à poser leur candidature sans tarder. »

Les trois Membres désignés du Bureau exécutif seront approuvés par le Président et les quatre Vice-présidents, sur recommandation d’un nouveau Panel des nominations au Bureau exécutif comprenant le Président de l’IAAF, Sebastian Coe, Nawal El Moutawakel, membre du Conseil de l’IAAF et Gordon Orlikow, membre indépendant ayant une expertise en recrutement et nomination à des postes ne faisant pas partie de l’exécutif. M. Orlikow est le Responsable du Panel.

Le mandat pour lesquels les membres sont désignés dure quatre ans : à partir de la fin de 2019 jusqu’au prochain Congrès électoral en 2023.

Le Bureau exécutif se réunira au moins six fois par an, exceptionnellement huit à dix fois au cours de la première année.

Une description complète du poste et des détails sur la procédure de candidature sont disponibles ici. La date limite de dépôt des candidatures est fixée au 13 septembre 2019 à minuit, heure d’Europe centrale.

IAAF