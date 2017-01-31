The Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) decision on Pierre-Yves Garnier’s appeal against the decision of the IAAF Ethics Board of 31 January 2017 has been published.

The Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS):

(1) upheld Pierre-Yves Garnier’s appeal that he had not violated article D (11) of the Code of Ethics by receipt of monies from Lamine Diack in connection with the organization of the Champagnole commemorative athletics event so canceled the initial sanction (three-months suspension) and

(2) held that Pierre-Yves Garnier’ partial refusal and delay in cooperating with the Ethics Board investigation was a violation of article C1(12) of the Code of Ethics and upheld the findings of breach of this article, but only imposed a censure in respect of this breach in the circumstances of the case.

The CAS has ordered the IAAF to pay a partial contribution of 4,000 Swiss Francs to Pierre-Yves Garnier towards his legal fees.

