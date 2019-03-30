The dates for the fixtures in the 2018-2019 IAAF Cross Country Permit series have been confirmed.

The Cross Country Permit series will be made up of nine meetings and will form a key part in the preparation of many athletes who will be targeting the IAAF World Cross Country Championships Aarhus 2019.

Starting in November with three Spanish fixtures in successive weeks, the series will pause in December and then continues in the New Year with meetings in Italy, Britain and Spain before concluding in Albufeira.

2018-2019 IAAF Cross Country Permit

11 Nov 2018 – Cross de Atapuerca, Burgos (ESP)

18 Nov 2018 – Cross Internacional de Soria, Soria (ESP)

25 Nov 2018 – Cross Internacional de la Constitucion, Alcobendas (ESP)

6 Jan 2019 – Campaccio International Cross Country, San Giorgio su Legnano (ITA)

13 Jan 2019 – Cross Internacional Juan Muguerza, Elgoibar (ESP)

19 Jan 2019 – Northern Ireland International Cross Country, Belfast (GBR)

20 Jan 2019 – Cross Internacional de Italica, Seville (ESP)

27 Jan 2019 – Cinque Mulini, San Vittore Olona (ITA)

3 Feb 2019 – Almond Blossom Cross Country, Albufeira (POR)

IAAF