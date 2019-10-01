Just nine days remain until the deadline to enter the IAAF World Athletics Heritage Plaque design competition, whose prize is a trip for two to the last weekend of the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019.

As announced in December on the eve of the IAAF World Athletics Awards, the IAAF World Athletics Heritage Plaque is a location-based recognition which highlights, celebrates and links together iconic and historic athletics competitions, careers, performances, cities, venues, landmarks and culture around the world.

Plaques will be be awarded for outstanding contributions to the worldwide history and development of the sport of track and field athletics and of out-of-stadia athletics disciplines such as cross country, mountain, road, trail and ultra running, and race walking.

There are five broad overlapping categories of plaques, offering the possibility to honour locations across our multi-layered global sport: cities, competitions, legends, landmarks and culture.

Design competition

What should the plaque look like? A few details of what we're looking for:

• the plaque must not be larger than A3 size

• the plaque will be fabricated in metal and the winning design must be able to be reproduced on its surface

• the winning design must include the wording: “IAAF World Athletics Heritage Plaque”

• and the winning plaque design must include space for the addition of the name of the recipient and/or location, and the date of the award.

The prize

The creator of the winning design will receive two tickets to the last four days of competition at the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 (3-6 October), round-trip airfare for two and four nights bed and breakfast for two at the Sheraton Hotel Doha.

The deadline for entry is 31 January. Competition rules and how to enter.

IAAF