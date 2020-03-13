The IAAF is pleased to announce the results of the IAAF Athletes' Commission elections which took place in Doha during the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019.

The six new elected Athletes' Commission members are:

Renaud Lavillenie (FRA, pole vault) 627 votes

Valerie Adams (NZL, shot put) 613

Bernard Lagat (USA, distance running) 589

Kevin Borlee (BEL, 400m) 572

Katerina Stefanidi (GRE, pole vault) 556

Aisha Praught-Leer (JAM, middle distance) 438

The newly-elected members will join the six commission members who have two years left to serve:

Inaki Gomez (CAN)

Kim Collins (SKN)

Adam Kszczot (POL)

Thomas Rohler (GER)

Ivana Spanovic (SRB)

Benita Willis (AUS)

The importance of athletes to decision-making within the IAAF was recognised and embedded into the IAAF structures with the governance and integrity reforms approved in December 2016.

Under the 2019 Constitution, the Chairperson and one other member of the Athletes’ Commission – one male and one female – will be full voting members of the IAAF Council.

"I would like to thank Inaki Gomez for chairing the Athletes Commission over the last two years and for his very significant contribution to the Council," IAAF President Sebastian Coe said. "In that time we have driven through a range of tough decisions that have been, in part, shaped by Inaki’s sound advice and collaborative approach.”

All athletes accredited for IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 were invited to vote in the elections, which took place during the championships between 29 September and 3 October in the official team hotels. Nearly two-thirds of the 1833 athletes present in Doha cast their ballots.

In addition to the elected Athletes’ Commission Members, this year IAAF Council may also appoint up to six people to be appointed Athletes’ Commission Members. The IAAF encourages all interested athletes to register their interest through their member federation. The deadline to submit applications is 18 October 2019. Nominations form: English | French.

IAAF