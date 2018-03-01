The IAAF Inside Athletics Podcast, a new monthly series offering listeners a mix of news, athlete interviews and insights into the athletics world, was launched today.

The inaugural edition features interviews with five of the world's top athletes, including world high jump champion and 2017 World athlete of the year Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Kenya's Hellen Obiri, the world 5000m champion.

Barshim discusses how he first became involved in the sport and what he's looking forward to most in 2018. Obiri meanwhile, talks about the particular challenges she faces wth juggling motherhood and life as a professional athlete.

Other athletes appearing in the first episode include marathoner Mary Keitany, who talks about how her children motivate her as her career progresses; rising sprint star Christian Coleman, who reflects on his breakout 2017 season; and Sydney Mclaughlin, the U20 world record holder in the 400m hurdles record, who discusses -- pizza toppings.

Twenty episodes are planned for 2018, regular releases published on the last Tuesday of each month, in addition to special editions that will focus specifically on upcoming World Athletics Series events: the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018, the IAAF/Trinidad Alfonso World Half Marathon Championships Valencia 2018, The IAAF World Race Walking Team Championships Taicang 2018, the IAAF World U20 Championships Tampere 2018, and the IAAF Continental Cup Ostrava 2018. Two will also focus on the IAAF Diamond League season and another on the IAAF Athletics Awards 2018 in December.

The podcast can be downloaded via Soundcloud and iTunes. Or listen to it below now.

IAAF