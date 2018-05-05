Following the successful IAAF/Trinidad Alfonso World Half Marathon Championships Valencia 2018, a meeting of the IAAF Road Running Commission was held in Valencia on Sunday (25), chaired by Commission Chairman Carlo Capalbo.

Several constructive discussions took place on a broad range of topics.

Proposals to fine-tune the mechanics of the IAAF Rankings for road races were discussed, including the introduction of an international road racing calendar in some form since results will be a factor in the rankings which will be introduced later this year.

Other topics included the need for a review of the advertising regulations in road races where conditions can vary greatly from in-stadium events, the creation of an Area-based quality certification scheme for road races, and the introduction of a 'pro license' which would help anti-doping authorities better monitor elite and emerging athletes.

There was also broad support for the continuation of the road running seminars, which could perhaps morph into an even larger bigger event.

Among the themes that emerged from the meeting was the need for the IAAF to further strengthen and implement its road running and mass participation strategy, a vision that would better tie together the various programmes currently on its calendar or under its umbrella as well as those that could be developed in the future.

Those included the race labelling system, the inclusion of mass races at World Athletics Series (WAS) events and incorporating masters running events into competitions, among others.

IAAF