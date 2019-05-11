Scroll down for French version

The IAAF is seeking a suitably qualified person to be the independent member of the Inaugural Executive Board Appointments Panel.

As part of its programme of governance reforms, the IAAF has established a new Executive Board Appointments Panel to assist in the appointment of persons to the new Executive Board. The Inaugural Executive Board Appointments Panel’s role is to assess candidates for three appointed positions on the Executive Board and make recommendations for their appointment.

The Inaugural Executive Board Appointments Panel consists of three members as follows:

a. The IAAF President

b. One Council member, elected by the IAAF Council, who is not a member of, or seeking to be a member of, the Executive Board

c. One person, appointed by the IAAF Council, who is independent of the IAAF and is experienced in governance and the functions and appointment processes of directors.

The independent member is the convenor of the Panel.

The newly established Executive Board, which is responsible for governing the IAAF, will take office in October 2019. It is made up of the President and four Vice-Presidents elected by the Member Federations at the Congress to be held in Doha on 25 and 26 September 2019, three appointed members and the IAAF Chief Executive (non-voting). The Inaugural Executive Board Appointments Panel is responsible for identifying, recruiting, assessing and making recommendations to the elected members of the Executive Board, of the three appointed members of the Executive Board.

The independent member (and the Council Member) of the Inaugural Executive Board Appointments Panel must be appointed by the IAAF Council by 25 June 2019, on the recommendation of the IAAF President. Once appointed, the Inaugural Executive Board Appointments Panel will commence undertaking its responsibilities including advertising the three appointed Executive Board Member positions. It will continue its work after the IAAF Congress (September 2019) for approximately 3 months, including identifying the skills, expertise and experience required for the appointed board members, (having assessed those of the elected members of the Executive Board), assessing the candidates and making its recommendations.

A full job description and details of how to apply for the position are available in English and French. Deadline for applications is 13 May 2019.

All candidates selected to join the panel will be submitted to the IAAF’s vetting process before appointment.

The IAAF Vetting Rules can be downloaded from the rules and regulations section of the IAAF website.

IAAF

L'IAAF cherche des candidats pour le membre Indépendant du panel inaugural Chargé des Nominations au Bureau Exécutif

L’IAAF est à la recherche d’une personne dûment qualifiée pour exercer la fonction de membre indépendant du Panel inaugural Panel chargé des nominations au Bureau exécutif.

Dans le cadre de son programme de réforme de la gouvernance, l’Association Internationale des Fédérations d’Athlétisme (IAAF) a créé un nouveau Panel chargé des nominations au Bureau exécutif dans le but d’aider à la nomination des personnes du nouveau Bureau exécutif. Le rôle du Panel inaugural chargé des nominations au Bureau exécutif est d’évaluer les candidatures aux trois postes de membre nommé du Bureau exécutif et de faire des recommandations en vue de leur nomination.

Le Panel inaugural chargé des nominations au Bureau exécutif se compose de trois membres, comme suit:

a. Le Président de l’IAAF;

b. Un membre du Conseil, élu par le Conseil de l’IAAF, qui n’est ni membre du Bureau exécutif ni candidat à cette fonction;

c. Une personne, nommée par le Conseil de l’IAAF, qui est indépendante de l’IAAF et qui possède de l’expérience en matière de gouvernance, de nomination d’administrateurs et des fonctions que ces derniers remplissent.

Cette dernière endosse le rôle de responsable du Panel.

Le nouveau Bureau exécutif, chargé de la gouvernance de l’IAAF, entrera en fonction en octobre 2019. Il est composé d’un Président, de quatre Vice-présidents élus par les Fédérations membres lors du Congrès (qui se tiendra à Doha les 25 et 26 septembre 2019), de trois membres nommés et du Directeur général de l’IAAF (qui ne dispose pas du droit de vote). Le Panel inaugural chargé des nominations au Bureau exécutif est chargé de l’identification, du recrutement et de l’évaluation des trois membres du Bureau exécutif nommés. Il a également pour mission de faire des recommandations aux membres élus du Bureau exécutif.

Le membre indépendant (et le Membre du Conseil) appartenant au Panel inaugural chargé des nominations au Bureau exécutif devra être nommé par le Conseil de l’IAAF avant le 25 juin 2019, sur recommandation du Président de l’IAAF. Une fois nommé, le Panel inaugural chargé des nominations au Bureau exécutif commencera à assurer sa mission, y compris annoncer les trois postes de membre nommé du Bureau exécutif. Il poursuivra ses travaux après le Congrès de l’IAAF (septembre 2019) pendant environ 3 mois. Il assurera notamment l’identification des compétences, de l’expertise et de l’expérience requises de la part des membres nommés du Bureau exécutif (après avoir évalué celles des membres élus du Bureau exécutif), l’évaluation des candidats et la formulation de ses recommandations.

Une description complète du poste et des détails sur la façon de postuler sont disponibles en français et en anglais. La date limite de dépôt des candidatures et fixée au 13 mai 2019.

Tout candidat au poste de membre du Panel de sélection sera soumis au processus de vérification de l’IAAF avant sa nomination.

Les Règles de vérification d’intégrité de l’IAAF se trouvent sur le site web de l’IAAF à la section règles et règlements.

IAAF