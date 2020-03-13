The IAAF is seeking nominations for positions on three new commissions established as part of its programme of governance and integrity reforms.

The three bodies are the Competition Commission, the Development Commission and the Governance Commission.

The role of the IAAF Commissions is to provide expertise and to advise Council, but if requested, they may also advise the President, Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer, senior management/directors, and other Commissions.

The Information and Nomination Pack is available in English and French, as well as the Nomination Form (English and French).

For additional information about the application process, or if you have any questions, please contact the independent Nominations Panel (nominations.panel@iaaf.org).

The deadline for nominations is 1 November 2019.