IAAF World Indoor Tour meeting in Düsseldorf to be streamed live

Keeping fans around the world up-to-speed with the IAAF World Indoor Tour, the IAAF will live stream the PSD Bank Meeting Düsseldorf, the second competition of the six-meeting series, on Tuesday (6).

Action from Düsseldorf’s Leichtathletikhalle will be shown on a live stream which will be available on the IAAF’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. beginning at 19:00 CET (GMT+1). All territories apart from Germany, Argentina and Brazil will have access to the live stream.

