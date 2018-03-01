The IAAF is seeking a Manager for its Health & Science Department at its Monaco headquarters.

Reporting to the Department Director, the successful candidate will assist the Director with tasks that will include the health of athletes and support personnel at IAAF competitions and the promotion of pre-participation medical examination for elite athletes. He/she will also develop health oriented education and prevention programmes for athletes and support personnel.

The manager will assist in the coordination, when necessary, with external scientific resources in applied research and scientific monitoring in life and sports sciences to support existing and future IAAF regulations and recommendations. He/she will also support the Athletics Integrity Unit on various important topics including the administration of (Therapeutic Use Exemptions) TUE’s and Anti-Doping medical matters.

A full job description and details of how to apply for the position are available here.

The closing date for applications is 10 December 2017.

IAAF